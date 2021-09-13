Advertisement

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery completes grape harvest

The steepest slopes of of Maréchal Foch grapes are harvest by hand and are used to make Wollersheim's finest red wine
Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has completed another successful harvest
Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has completed another successful harvest, excluding a field of Ice Wine grapes, which will be picked in winter when the temperatures are well below freezing.(Wollersheim Winery & Distillery)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Wollersheim Winery and Distillery announced Monday that they have completed another harvest of their 30-acre vineyard.

According to Wollersheim, much of the distillery’s vineyard is picked by machines. The grapes are then transported to be destemmed and crushed or pressed, depending on the wine being made.

Though most of the vineyard is picked by the grape harvester, the steepest slopes of of Maréchal Foch grapes are harvest by hand and are used to make Wollersheim’s finest red wine, Domaine Reserve. Philippe Coquard, owner and winemaker, said this wine is special to him.

“Domaine Reserve is one of a kind. It is the best representation of what the Wollersheim estate can do,” he said. “It would be difficult to find a wine as unique as Domaine Reserve. It’s one field, it’s one slope, a very specific Wisconsin terroir.”

Domaine Reserve is made from grapes from the oldest vines, which are nearly 50 years old.

The grapes for Wollersheim’s Ice Wine will be harvested in winter when the temperatures are below freezing. This allows for water in the grapes to freeze, concentrating the juice and capturing the grape flavors.

For more for information on visits and to learn more about Wisconsin made wine and spirits, visit Wollersheim.com.

