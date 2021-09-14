12 Dane Co. airport TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Of the more than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 12 of them were identified at the Dane County Regional Airport.

A regional spokesperson for TSA reported Tuesday that 11 TSA screening officers and one non-screening employee have tested positive. TSA noted the most recent work date of the last screening officer to be a confirmed case was on April 1.

More than four in every five employees nationally who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints, according to TSA numbers.

The agency reports 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however. Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

