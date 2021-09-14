Advertisement

4 found dead in SUV in Dunn Co. corn field

A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape marks off County Highway VVV on Monday, September 13, 2021.(Jeff Ralph, WEAU)
By Amie Winters and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF SHERIDAN, Wis. (WEAU) - A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found dead in rural Dunn County Sunday.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the four people were found dead in an abandoned black SUV near the Town of Sheridan town hall in a standing corn field on Sunday at 2:18 p.m.

According to investigators, there is no present danger to the public in the area. Investigators also believe the four people who were found dead do not have any connection to the area.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said that a second dark-colored SUV may have been involved. If you have information about a black SUV with Minnesota plates in northern Dunn County on Sunday afternoon, or any other information related to the case, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.

Assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice crime lab.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

