Advertisement

Afghan children play on makeshift swings at Fort McCoy

Children play on makeshift swings at Fort McCoy.
Children play on makeshift swings at Fort McCoy.(Spc. Eric Cerami | Fort McCoy)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a little imagination and improvisation, Afghan children currently staying at Fort McCoy found a way to enjoy some fun in the sun.

On Tuesday, the Army post shared several photographs of the children playing on makeshift swings.

With some rope, several pillows, and some wood supports, the children were able to take advantage of their new swing sets. Other images appeared to show sheets fashioned into seats or hammocks to sit in.

Afghan children play on makeshift swings made from clotheslines and blankets at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 13, 2021....

Posted by Fort McCoy on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Donations for Fort McCoy

In partnership with Ft. McCoy, the non profit Team Rubicon is now accepting donations of new or freshly laundered, gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Clothes being donated are asked to be seasonably appropriate.

Donations may be dropped off at the Sparta Armory, located at 602 E Division St, Sparta WI, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The Fort McCoy Visitor Control Center is not able to accept donations.

A full list of desired supplies can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Goats clear invasive species from Lake View Community School.
Elementary school is 1st in Dane Co. to hire goats to clear invasive species
A crash was reported.
Emergency responders deal with series of wrecks on Milwaukee St.
12 Dane Co. airport TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19
UW Madison seniors graduate at Camp Randall
UW Madison outlines COVID-19 guidance for 2020 graduates’ celebration
Local nursing home officials say a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members could...
Nursing home COVID-19 concerns amid federal vaccine requirement for staff