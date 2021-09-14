Another rabid bat found in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat found on a sidewalk in Middleton earlier this week has tested positive for rabies.

Dane Co. health officials confirmed the test results on Tuesday. They said the bat was found Sunday along Manito Court and tested as a precaution, with Environmental Health Supervisor John Hausbeck explaining, “while not all bats carry rabies, it is not uncommon to find a rabid bat in our community.”

According to numbers provided by Hausbeck, a large percentage of the bats discovered this year that were later determined to be rabid were found in Dane Co.

“To date, 15 bats have tested positive for rabies in Wisconsin, this is the 11th in Dane County,” he said. “Last year, a total of 25 cases were seen statewide and seven bats tested positive in Dane County.”

No possible exposures have been reported; however, animal services staff plan to go through the neighborhood where the bat was discovered and talk to residents, Public Health Madison Dane Co. stated

“If you find a bat outside that is not acting normally, especially if they’re seen during the day or on the ground, don’t touch it, call the Animal Services Officer Dispatch right away,” Hausbeck cautions.

Anyone who thinks they may have come in contact with the bat is asked to call Animal Services at 608-255-2345.

