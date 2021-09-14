Blackhawk Technical College offers $250 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College is offering an incentive to its students who choose to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The college announced Tuesday that those who are currently enrolled in BTC and prove they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 will receive $250. BTC employees working during the fall of 2021 are also eligible.

Students must be fully vaccinated, meaning they received two Pfizer doses, two Moderna doses or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All 2021 students enrolled in GED, HSED, ELL, and credit-seeking programs are eligible, as well as high school students taking classes at a BTC location. Students in transcripted credit classes are not eligible to receive the incentive, BTC noted.

Students can show their vaccine card to the Registration and Records Office on Central Campus, or the front desk at AMTC or at its Monroe Campus. Those who do not have a vaccine card can use a computer at the office to print out their vaccine records from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

