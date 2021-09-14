Advertisement

Blackhawk Technical College offers $250 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Blackhawk Technical College houses the state's first community-based vaccination clinic.
Blackhawk Technical College houses the state's first community-based vaccination clinic.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College is offering an incentive to its students who choose to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The college announced Tuesday that those who are currently enrolled in BTC and prove they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 will receive $250. BTC employees working during the fall of 2021 are also eligible.

Students must be fully vaccinated, meaning they received two Pfizer doses, two Moderna doses or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All 2021 students enrolled in GED, HSED, ELL, and credit-seeking programs are eligible, as well as high school students taking classes at a BTC location. Students in transcripted credit classes are not eligible to receive the incentive, BTC noted.

Students can show their vaccine card to the Registration and Records Office on Central Campus, or the front desk at AMTC or at its Monroe Campus. Those who do not have a vaccine card can use a computer at the office to print out their vaccine records from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

UW Madison seniors graduate at Camp Randall
UW Madison outlines COVID-19 guidance for 2020 graduates’ celebration
Local nursing home officials say a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members could...
Nursing home COVID-19 concerns amid federal vaccine requirement for staff
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Daily COVID-19 case count in Wis. continues to rise
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death