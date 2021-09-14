Advertisement

Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2011, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun reacts after hitting a game-winning home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ryan Braun has announced his retirement. Braun is the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career.

Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement.

The 2011 NL MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter

“I have weighed this decision for many months. While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days,” Braun said.

“It’s difficult to describe my emotions today, but it starts with overwhelming gratitude to those who have shared this experience with me while offering their unconditional support at every turn,” he continued.

Braun had 352 homers and last played in 2020.

He was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

The team plans to honor Braun during a ceremony prior to their Sept. 26 game against the New York Mets.

