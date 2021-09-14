Children’s Theater of Madison reopens for first time in 18 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Children’s Theater of Madison is reopening its doors this week for the first time in over 18 months.

It announced Tuesday that it is hosting a SEPTACULAR event this Friday, which is a benefit that will celebrate the return of in-person programs.

Officials noted there will be live performances, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and an after party. CTM’s artistic director Roseann Sheridan said the group was celebrating their new MYARTS building, with thanks to philanthropist Pleasant Rowland and other donors who made the permanent space possible.

“We are so excited to welcome the greater Madison community in person to our new home at MYARTS,” said Sheridan. “It is truly the realization of years of planning and preparing.”

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the MYARTS building on 1055 East Mifflin Street. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online.

The first live performance will not take place in the new building until March of 2022, but all of the theater’s classes and educational programs will begin this October.

