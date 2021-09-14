Advertisement

Children’s Theater of Madison reopens for first time in 18 months

(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Children’s Theater of Madison is reopening its doors this week for the first time in over 18 months.

It announced Tuesday that it is hosting a SEPTACULAR event this Friday, which is a benefit that will celebrate the return of in-person programs.

Officials noted there will be live performances, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and an after party. CTM’s artistic director Roseann Sheridan said the group was celebrating their new MYARTS building, with thanks to philanthropist Pleasant Rowland and other donors who made the permanent space possible.

“We are so excited to welcome the greater Madison community in person to our new home at MYARTS,” said Sheridan. “It is truly the realization of years of planning and preparing.”

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the MYARTS building on 1055 East Mifflin Street. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online.

The first live performance will not take place in the new building until March of 2022, but all of the theater’s classes and educational programs will begin this October.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
(Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)
New initiative aims to welcome Afghan refugees, give support information
Blackhawk Technical College houses the state's first community-based vaccination clinic.
Blackhawk Technical College offers $250 COVID-19 vaccine incentive