Clearing Skies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front pushing south of the area has taken the rain chances with it and the clouds won’t be far behind. With decreasing clouds tonight, ares of fog will be possible into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be cooler and into the lower 50s.

The second half of the week will feature beautiful conditions as high pressure settles in. Mostly sunny skies can be expected Wednesday, Thursday, and most of Friday. Highs will start off in the middle 70s Wednesday with northerly winds before climbing into the lower 80s by Friday as winds shift back to the south. Overnight lows will go from the lower 50s into the lower 60s.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday into Saturday. This will bring a decent chance of some showers and storms. Right now, it looks like this will be out of here late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be unseasonably warm for this time of year and into the middle and upper 80s. Overnight lows the same and into the middle 60s.

