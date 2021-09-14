Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 case count in Wis. continues to rise

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials reported another day Tuesday with COVID-19 cases hitting above 2,000.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,088 cases were confirmed, bringing the seven-day average up to 1,670. This is the fourth day out of the past seven that have seen cases reach 2,000 or higher.

Twenty-seven people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday, bringing the total number of patients in the state to 1,056. The number of patients in the ICU has gone down by one, leaving the total at 327.

The number of Delta variant cases has also increased again Tuesday, surpassing 4,000. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene notes that of the cases tested, 4,010 of them have been identified as Delta. This variant is now the most common out of the ones reported by the state laboratory, with Alpha trailing at over 3,500 cases.

Over 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered Tuesday

DHS reports more than 6,000 COVID-19 shots have been given out Tuesday, as the new weekly total rises to 7,055 so far. There have been over six million doses administered to date.

Overall in Wisconsin, 55.8% of residents have received at least their first dose and 52.5% have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Anissa Weier to be released from Winnebago County Mental Health Institute Monday
Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release
Norm Macdonald appears onstage at The 2012 Comedy Awards in New York, Saturday, April 28, 2012....
Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death
(FILE)
Another rabid bat found in Dane Co.