Daily COVID-19 case count in Wis. continues to rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials reported another day Tuesday with COVID-19 cases hitting above 2,000.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,088 cases were confirmed, bringing the seven-day average up to 1,670. This is the fourth day out of the past seven that have seen cases reach 2,000 or higher.

Twenty-seven people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday, bringing the total number of patients in the state to 1,056. The number of patients in the ICU has gone down by one, leaving the total at 327.

The number of Delta variant cases has also increased again Tuesday, surpassing 4,000. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene notes that of the cases tested, 4,010 of them have been identified as Delta. This variant is now the most common out of the ones reported by the state laboratory, with Alpha trailing at over 3,500 cases.

Over 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered Tuesday

DHS reports more than 6,000 COVID-19 shots have been given out Tuesday, as the new weekly total rises to 7,055 so far. There have been over six million doses administered to date.

Overall in Wisconsin, 55.8% of residents have received at least their first dose and 52.5% have completed their vaccine series.

