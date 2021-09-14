Advertisement

Election probe email raises security concerns in Wisconsin

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An email signed by the leader of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin sent to county clerks is raising security concerns about its authenticity and what measures would be taken to protect sensitive information requested.

The message sent Monday is signed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the probe.

It asks clerks to retain all records related to the election and notify him if any had been destroyed.

But Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says the county’s security official tells him not to respond because it came from a gmail.com address and he can’t verify it is authentic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

