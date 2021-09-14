Elementary school is 1st in Dane Co. to hire goats to clear invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An elementary school on Madison’s north side became the first school in the county to take a more natural approach in removing invasive plants, with a little help from some grazing goats.

The goats have been eating their way through invasive plants at Lake View Community School’s forest for the past four days. The herd completed their work Tuesday, Madison Metropolitan School District posted on Facebook.

Principal Nou Vang-Vue explained that having the goats is a valuable experience for students.

“The goats enjoy eating the weedy plants, and our students enjoy meeting and learning about their new hooved friends,” said Vang-Vue. “It’s a field trip to our own school forest.”

MMSD continued, saying goats help clear buckthorn, honeysuckle and garlic mustard from the wooded areas to help the understory develop naturally. This way, the district can avoid the use of herbicides and provide a regeneration of oak and deciduous trees. Plus, the goats also help fertilize the woods.

The City has previously hired a herd of goats to clear species from Olin Park.

GOATS!? Yes, goats, just finished their work at Lake View Community School Forest on Madison’s north side. The goats... Posted by Madison Schools - MMSD on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

