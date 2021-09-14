Emergency responders deal with series of wrecks on Milwaukee St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters and medical personnel responded to a string of wrecks Monday evening spread across several Milwaukee Street intersections.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., when the first emergency responder responding to calls about the crashes shortly before 8 p.m. turned off of Hwy. 51 and onto Milwaukee Street, they spotted a pickup truck.

But, while that vehicle was obviously damaged, the driver instead pointed them to another wreck further up the road. That’s where first responders found a two-vehicle crash at the W. Corporate Drive intersection.

But, while an arrest was made at that location, 911 dispatchers instead pointed firefighters further up the road. When firefighters reached the Harding Street, just off of Milwaukee Street, they found a vehicle was engulfed in flames.

They managed to quickly put out the fire, MFD reported, adding that the occupants were nearby. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger remained with police officers.

After getting reports that there may be an injured bicyclist, emergency responders proceeded on to try to find that person. They could not locate anyone and ended up returning to the second crash scene, at the corner of Milwaukee St. and W. Corporate Drive where one person had been hurt.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the driver of the other vehicle in that incident was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing injury. The police dept. also attributed the series of crashes to other violations, including driving the wrong way on a divided highway and hit and run, but did not connect the offenses to particular wrecks in its incident report.

