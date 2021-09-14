Weekly COVID-19 tests mandated for most state workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin will soon start requiring all executive branch workers and contractors to take weekly COVID-19 tests unless they have submitted documentation showing that they have been vaccinated against the virus.

The state Dept. of Administration announced the new requirement late Monday morning, explaining that the protocol will go into effect on Monday, October 18, just over a month from now. Anyone with the executive branch who has not reported their vaccine status to the state or reported their status as not fully vaccinated will need to take the weekly tests.

“As part of our efforts to manage the state workforce, we’re looking to every tool at our disposal to address the Delta variant, including testing, wearing masks, and vaccination,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

On Monday, the Evers Administration indicated that 87% of executive branch workers have complied with the requirement to share their vaccine status. It added that almost 70% of state executive branch workers have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across the state.

Read the full guidance here.

