Loose zebras spotted near Seymour by Sheriff’s Office

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone had an interesting day at the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday!

During the afternoon hours, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that officers encountered zebras in the Seymour area.

Pictures posted on the account show at least two zebras running in fields and near a home in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two zebras were reported to be on the loose east of Seymour around 12:30.

They add the striped duo was rounded up by the owners about 40 minutes later.

The names of the owners were not immediately available.

Officials say they have reached out to the DNR to see if any violations were broken.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.