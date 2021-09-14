Man accused of beating grandson to death pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of fatally bludgeoning his 12-year-old grandson whom he accused of stealing his money has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint alleges that 54-year-old Andrez Martina used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes.

The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head. Martina remains jailed on $750,000 cash bond.

A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five felony counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death.

