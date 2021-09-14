Mercyhealth EMS Medical Director deployed to LA. following Hurricane Ida

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth’s EMS Medical Director Dr. Jay MacNeal was deployed to Louisiana to provide medical care following Hurricane Ida, Mercyhealth announced Monday.

MacNeal is part of the OH-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT), one of five types of federal response teams that are part of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS). NDMS supports communities with medical care, veterinary care, mortuary assistance assistance during disasters or public health emergencies.

According to Mercyhealth, after Hurricane Ida touched down, Dr. MacNeal got the call from NDMS. “Are you available to deploy? We need you in Louisiana.” Dr. MacNeal immediately agreed to assist.

“What I enjoy about these deployments is the ability to bring a unique skill set to those in need,” Dr. MacNeal said. “I am amazed by the hospitality of people who have no power and damaged homes. Despite what they have been through, they ensure we have somewhere to put our cot, have some food and water, and are willing to help us do our jobs however they can.”

He was assigned to a hospital just outside of New Orleans, which is receiving patients from nearby hospitals that were damaged during the hurricane.

“Seeing the effect COVID-19 has on the human body is absolutely gripping. I am managing many ventilator dependent patients, and some have been on ventilators for weeks,” Dr. MacNeal continued.

Dr. MacNeal has been with Mercyhealth for 10 years. He works in the field on the MD-1 response vehicle and in the emergency department, Mercyhealth said.

Dr. MacNeal expressed his appreciation for his emergency medical training as well as his family who is supporting him during his deployment.

“It is very isolating to be working in an ICU in full personal protective equipment, and not leaving the hospital. Knowing that my family is praying and thinking of me makes all the difference in the world,” Dr. MacNeal said.

