MMSD’s virtual schooling for the fall semester

What virtual class looks like for Madison area students.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District’s school year is underway, and while many students are back in the classroom, some are opting to stay virtual for another semester.

Students in middle and high school grades will attend the Madison Promise virtual school, while virtual classes for elementary grades kick off on the 13th.

The staff working to make the virtual classes wanted to ensure that the methods used last year were improved upon and perfected. Executive director of library tech services, Dr. T.J. McCray, says the district wanted to do more than roll over the model from 2020.

Virtual classes have staff and teachers dedicated to the online students and do not need to juggle an in-person class with a virtual one. Those teachers will also have virtual office hours available.

But Dr. McCray says the biggest difference will be in the students attending the virtual classes.

“I don’t want us to sit and think that the main difference is the staff,” said Dr. McCray. “The main difference is the students, and the reason I say that is because these students have chosen this as the program they want.”

Class times also match the flexibility students became accustomed to last year, varying from course to course. Virtual students are still able to participate in extracurricular activities, like sports, band and theater.

The enrollment process is closed for the fall semester but is expected to return in the spring.

