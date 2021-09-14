MPD: Multiple shell casings found after reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after officers found multiple shell casings early Tuesday morning, following several reports of shots fired.

MPD says officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Milwaukee St. near Starkweather park around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, for multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found spend casings in the area.

There are no reports of damages or injuries at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

