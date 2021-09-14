New initiative aims to welcome Afghan refugees, give support information

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new website launched Tuesday aims to help anyone wanting to welcome and support Afghan refugees who have arrived in the United States.

Welcome.US provides information about volunteering, donations and providing legal aid or sponsoring a family. It can also connect people to groups and organizations helping with the resettlement efforts.

There is currently an online fundraiser going on to help with resettlement for families. So far, over $2 million has been raised. People can also donate to organizations on the frontlines of helping refugees resettle. They include Catholic Charities of Milwaukee.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all serve as honorary co-chairs of the board. Former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Secretary Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush are also included on the board.

