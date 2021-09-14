Advertisement

Norm Macdonald dies at 61

Norm Macdonald appears onstage at The 2012 Comedy Awards in New York, Saturday, April 28, 2012....
Norm Macdonald appears onstage at The 2012 Comedy Awards in New York, Saturday, April 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian, writer and actor Norm Macdonald has died, according to reports.

TMZ reports that the Saturday Night Live alumnus died Tuesday after a multi-year battle with cancer that he kept private. He was a cast member on the comedy show from 1993-1998.

Marc Gurvitz, Macdonald’s manager, confirmed his death to NBC News. Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade.

Macdonald was best known as the anchor of the “Weekend Update” news parody segment, as well as performed impersonations of late-night host David Letterman, talk show emcee Larry King, actor Burt Reynolds and Republican politician Bob Dole.

He also released a 10-episode show to Netflix in 2018 where he hosts celebrity friends, including Drew Barrymore, Jane Fonda and Chevy Chase.

Macdonald was set to be featured in the New York Comedy Festival this November.

