Advertisement

Over $58 million available for Wis. health departments’ COVID-19 relief

The governor noted that these agencies’ work has been pertinent in stopping the virus’ spread
(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $58 million is available for local and tribal health departments in Wisconsin to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

This adds on to the $106.5 million the Evers administration has already put toward COVID-19 relief, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday.

The governor noted that these agencies’ work has been pertinent in stopping the virus’ spread.

“We’ve worked hard this past year to put our state in the best position to recover from this pandemic, and this funding will help support our local partners in this effort to help build a robust and equitable state and ensure our continued economic recovery,” Evers said.

Health departments can use the funds for current public health needs such as testing and contact tracing, as well as address economic downfalls from the pandemic.

The funding is available from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funding and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund created by the American Rescue Plan Act, Evers added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

15-year-old accused of Beloit homicide, arrested in school
15-year-old accused of Beloit homicide, arrested in school
Delays in COVID-19 test results
Delays in COVID-19 test results
Wisconsin officials report increase in ransomware threats
Election probe email raises security concerns in Wisconsin