UW Madison outlines COVID-19 guidance for 2020 graduates’ celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison will honor its 2020 graduates this Saturday who missed out on an in-person commencement ceremony last year due to COVID-19.

Class of 2020 graduates will get to head back to Camp Randall to have a celebration of their graduation, attend events at the Memorial Union and go to an exclusive concert at the Sylvee.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced last March that they would be postponing the in-person ceremony, originally set for May 8-10, 2020, due to state and federal guidance against large gatherings. At that time, the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases was hovering around 300 in the state and was at seven in Dane County.

Now, the seven-day rolling average in the state is more than five times what it was last May in the state and 11 times higher in Dane County.

Dane County is currently leading the state in terms of vaccinations, with over 70% of residents having completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Ninety percent of the current UW-Madison campus community is fully vaccinated, as well.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, UW-Madison officials noted Camp Randall visitors will need to wear masks in indoor spaces, such as bathrooms and elevators. Mask-wearing is strongly encouraged in outdoor areas, such as the concourses and seating bowl, especially for those who are unvaccinated.

All patrons will also need to wear a mask inside of the Sylvee, due to Dane County’s mask mandate.

