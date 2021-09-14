A Warming Trend Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is located over northern Wisconsin this morning. The warm front associated with the low has pushed northward through southern Wisconsin and temperatures have been rising overnight. A few scattered showers may linger early this morning in parts of southern Wisconsin, but skies will become partly cloudy by midday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal over the next couple days before a warming trend pushes highs back in the 80s by the end of the week. Highs could be near, or even in some cases, above 90 by early next week. As high pressure builds in, plenty of sunshine will be back in the picture for the period Wednesday through Monday.

A warming trend is anticipated through this week, and into next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming partly sunny. High 76. Wind: Becoming Northwest 15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

