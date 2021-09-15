Advertisement

Brewers, Yelich to give away 10,000 tickets for Brewers-Cardinals series

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during the baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Michael R. Schmidt)(Michael R. Schmidt | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Brewers’ superstar Christian Yelich wants to make sure fans don’t miss the team’s drive toward another National League Central pennant and the playoffs.

The Brewers announced Wednesday morning that the first-baseman purchased 10,000 tickets for next week’s four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and plans to give them away for free! Yelich explained how important fans are to creating the excitement that helps power the team and said he wanted to give something back to them.

“The fans are a big part of what we have accomplished this season,” he said. “We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand.”

While the Brewers are cruising into the post-season, the division rival Redbirds are still in a dogfight for the final Wild Card spot, giving Milwaukee an opportunity to pad their lead and spoil St. Louis’ playoffs hopes.

Fans can score their tickets by going to brewers.com/yelich starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. While the tickets are free, there is a $2 per order processing fee.

There is a cap of four tickets per game and they will be made available on a first come, first served basis.

Fans who order tickets will be able to get them through the MLB Ballpark app.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against...
US Soccer says it has offered men, women identical contracts
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Garding Against Cancer event raises funds for patient care, nonprofits
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2011, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun reacts after hitting a...
Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers
Over 2,500 athletes compete in Iron Man Wisconsin
Over 2,500 athletes compete in Iron Man Wisconsin