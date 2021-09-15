Brewers, Yelich to give away 10,000 tickets for Brewers-Cardinals series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Brewers’ superstar Christian Yelich wants to make sure fans don’t miss the team’s drive toward another National League Central pennant and the playoffs.

The Brewers announced Wednesday morning that the first-baseman purchased 10,000 tickets for next week’s four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and plans to give them away for free! Yelich explained how important fans are to creating the excitement that helps power the team and said he wanted to give something back to them.

“The fans are a big part of what we have accomplished this season,” he said. “We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand.”

While the Brewers are cruising into the post-season, the division rival Redbirds are still in a dogfight for the final Wild Card spot, giving Milwaukee an opportunity to pad their lead and spoil St. Louis’ playoffs hopes.

Fans can score their tickets by going to brewers.com/yelich starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. While the tickets are free, there is a $2 per order processing fee.

There is a cap of four tickets per game and they will be made available on a first come, first served basis.

Fans who order tickets will be able to get them through the MLB Ballpark app.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.