Dane Co. airport solar array moves county closer to clean energy goal

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials highlighted a solar array at the Dane County Regional Airport Wednesday, helping get the county closer to its goal of reaching 100% renewable electricity at its facilities by 2024.

The 9-megawatt solar project has generated more than 12 million kilowatt hours of electricity since it started in December of 2020. Officials noted that this means the array has produced enough energy to power over 1,200 Wisconsin homes for a year.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was joined by Madison Gas and Electric CEO Jeff Keebler to give an update on the project and their partnership.

“Not only is the project reducing county operating costs, but it also created local job opportunities during the pandemic,” said Parisi. “Clean energy efforts like this one benefit our environment, the local economy, and Dane County taxpayers.”

The Dane Co. airport solar array provides about 40% of the electricity required to power Dane County facilities, ranging from parks to the Henry Vilas Zoo.

MGE noted that it added pollinator plants near some solar panels on the array this spring, which will boost habitats for species like monarch butterflies and honeybees.

