Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate armed robbery at Village of Mazomanie gas station

VILLAGE OF MAZONMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Village of Mazomanie gas station Tuesday night.

Officials say it happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Mobil Gas Station on Commercial Street.

According to the release, the suspect entered the gas station and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a knife. The cashier then handed over the cash drawer to the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a White male, approximately 5′2″, wearing a red bandana over his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes with white soles.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect, who ran away from the scene.

Anyone with potential information is encouraged to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

