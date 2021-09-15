Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate armed robbery at Village of Mazomanie gas station

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF MAZONMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Village of Mazomanie gas station Tuesday night.

Officials say it happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Mobil Gas Station on Commercial Street.

According to the release, the suspect entered the gas station and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a knife. The cashier then handed over the cash drawer to the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a White male, approximately 5′2″, wearing a red bandana over his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes with white soles.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect, who ran away from the scene.

Anyone with potential information is encouraged to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Several popular shows returned to Broadway for the first time in 18 months, and productions in...
Audiences excited over return of live theater in Madison as Broadway reopens
Garding Against Cancer event
Garding Against Cancer event
Audiences excited over return of live theater.
Broadway reopens after pandemic shutdown
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Garding Against Cancer event raises funds for patient care, nonprofits