Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccination among those pregnant, breastfeeding

(WBRC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Medical professionals are urging people who are pregnant or breastfeeding to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to UW Health, studies have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective for those who are pregnant or nursing.

Dr. Michael Beninati noted that both the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree that the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any theoretical risks.

“It is certainly understandable to be concerned about potential adverse effects of the vaccine for your fetus while you’re still pregnant, or for your newborn after you deliver and are potentially breastfeeding,” said Beninati. “But the overwhelming scientific evidence has shown that the vaccine is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding people and their babies.”

Dr. Beninati continued, saying safety data continues to roll in regarding how COVID-19 vaccines affect pregnant people. There are no increases in side effects such as infertility, birth defects or stillbirth, according to research.

UW Health says data from both health agencies, noted above, show people who are pregnant and get infected with COVID-19 often have severe illness. Also, there are worse outcomes for the person carrying the child and the baby itself.

