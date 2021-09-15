Advertisement

Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Wisconsin appears to have been hired to help with the taxpayer-funded investigation into how the election was run.

Andrew Kloster was listed as the author of a letter signed by lead investigator Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, sent to county election clerks this week.

Gableman and Kloster did not immediately return messages Tuesday or Wednesday asking about Kloster’s role in the investigation.

Kloster has been outspoken about false claims that the election won by President Joe Biden had been stolen from Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour
Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Nearly 400 Afghan refugees slated to resettle in Wisconsin
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
Vaccination Gap: Unvaccinated Wisconsinites COVID-19 risk compared to vaccinated rises further
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Multiple agenices respond to Deerfield farm fire