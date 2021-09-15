Garding Against Cancer event raises funds for patient care, nonprofits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball exhibition game against UW Whitewater on October 29, Garding Against Cancer is hosting an upcoming fundraiser at Genisa Wine Bar.

Garding Against Cancer Whitewater I Janesville will take place on Monday, September 20. Guests can enjoy cocktails and appetizers, plus Bucky Badger will be in attendance along with Head Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Coach, Greg Gard. In addition, the Lions vs. Packers game will also be shown, along with pizza.

All proceeds from this event will stay in the area and support the Rock County Cancer Coalition, Jefferson County Cancer Coalition, HealthNet of Rock County, and local patient care at SSM Health and Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville and Whitewater.

There are still tickets available for the event, and you can go online to purchase tickets or make a donation.

Garding Against Cancer is a nonprofit organization that was started by Greg Gard and his wife Michelle Gard after Greg’s father, Glen Gard, passed away in October 2015 following a six-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer.

“When this started and it kind of rocket-shipped right from the start, he would say stop, stop talking about me this isn’t about me,” Gard said. “He was one of those guys that really deflected the spotlight. So I think as I’ve looked at this, it’s another step hopefully towards better patient care, better treatments, better plans and ultimately a cure.”

Since the nonprofit began in December 2015, Garding Against Cancer has raised over $5 million for cancer research and patient care.

“We’ve had so many people and so many places that have helped us over the past 30 years,” Gard said. “That it’s our small way to be able to help the people that have been so good to us.”

