GOP lobbyist McCoshen won’t run for Wisconsin governor

Bill McCoshen
Bill McCoshen(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen says he will not seek the Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor.

McCoshen tweeted Wednesday that while he’s spent the past 15 months traveling the state and meeting with citizens, business owners and politicians to gauge their interest in his candidacy, he was encouraged by the support he received.

McCoshen said both time and money are needed to run the type of issue oriented, grassroots campaign needed to win. He says his campaign could have raised the money, but too much time was lost closing the deal on the sale of his consulting firm.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, 46, last week launched her GOP campaign to become the first female governor in state history.

