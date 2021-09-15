Happy Hour raises money for DreamBikes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC is collaborating with Lodgic Everyday Kitchen and the DreamBikes organization to host a fundraising happy hour.

The event is from 5-7, Wednesday night, at the Lodgic Everyday Kitchen. The event raises money for the DreamBikes organization, which offers underprivileged teens jobs in a bike shop. It gives them a chance to learn valuable trade skills in a workplace environment.

DreamBikes Happy Hour (Colton Molesky)

The happy hour includes a bike valet for those who pedal to the location and a bike cleaning and fix to show the students’ skills. There will also be several players from the Forward Madison FC team at the event to support DreamBikes, meet some of the kids at the event and play some soccer tennis.

Food and drinks will also be available free of charge.

DreamBikes accept and are grateful for all donations. The donations go towards scholarships DreamBikes give to the teens who work at the organization’s bike shop.

