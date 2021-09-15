Heating up this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The heat and a bit of humidity is back late this weekend and early next week. Highs may reach within a few degrees of the record for Madison Sunday & Monday.

High-pressure is overhead early Wednesday - keeping the sky clear and winds calm. Patchy fog was reported in the Driftless Region. Fog clears by mid-morning and sunshine is overhead for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70s area-wide. Although the high moves East, the weather pattern remains calm for the next few days. Sunshine stays with us through Friday with increasing highs - into the lower 80s.

A weak cold front approaches late Friday into early Saturday. Scattered showers and a clap of thunder are possible. Highs top out near 80°F on Saturday. The heat ramps up late weekend into early next week as highs reach into the upper 80s. A few places may approach the 90°F-mark. This would be within a few degrees of the record highs for Southern Wisconsin.

The next major weather maker arrives during the middle of next week. Scattered showers are possible with low-pressure. Models still differ with the timing of this system.

