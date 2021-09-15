Advertisement

Janesville PD: 5 Parker HS students arrested after fight, soft lockdown ends

Parker High School
Parker High School(Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JANEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Five Parker High School students were arrested Wednesday following an alleged physical disturbance that caused the school to go into a soft lockdown, authorities say.

The Janesville Police Department reports the school’s liaison officer saw a fight happening around 10:55 a.m. at the school. The officer and school staff were able to separate the five students.

While attempting to deescalate the situation, police stated one of the students “became physical” with a School District of Janesville staff member. The liaison officer had to use force to control the student and the school was placed on a temporary soft lockdown to control the situation. Janesville Police Department officers later responded to the scene.

Janesville PD officers arrested four students for alleged battery and a fifth student was accused of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

The school district will enforce disciplinary actions for students involved, pending the outcome of its investigation.

Class went on as normal during the soft lockdown and the remaining student body has continued with a regular school day since the incident.

Sun Prairie Area School District addressed a string of altercations Tuesday, three of which were physical, at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School that happened Monday. School administrators had to stop issuing hall passes to the students for the final class periods due to the incidents.

