Madison Night Market expands this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market is back this week!

Organizers say vendors will be able to show off their handmade products, art and fresh goods from 4-9 p.m. this Thursday. The event will also have live music, food carts and pop-up restaurants.

The market has expanded to all six blocks of State Street and a portion of Gilman Street.

This month’s market will partner with the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Attendees will be able to support Hispanic-owned businesses, restaurants and shops.

Organizers of the market are also teaming up with the UJAMAA Community Market, which will bring in 10 vendors to highlight Black-owned businesses. This market will be held just off State Street on Gilman Street.

