Madison schools report nearly 100 COVID-19 cases in the past month

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 100 Madison Metropolitan School District students, teachers, or staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two months, with an overwhelming share of that number coming within the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, the district updated its COVID-19 Case Count dashboard, which shows the total number of cases associated with each building and the number who have had to quarantine over the past 14 days as well as the cumulative numbers dating back to August 18.

The latest report shows 99 total students have tested positive for the virus. Eighty-three of those cases came within the past two weeks, which covers the entire time schools have been in session. The district does not list the number positive tests for schools in which six or fewer have been recorded. However, in those cases they do mark which schools have had at least one case.

Approximately 70% of schools (36 of 51) have reported at least one student, teacher, or staff member as having contracted COVID-19. Cases were also recorded at the Doyle Administration Building and Hoyt building. None of the schools or other buildings have crossed the six-case threshold that would cause MMSD to list the specific number of cases.

Quarantines, too, skyrocketed with students returning to the classroom. Over 400 students, teachers, or staff have had to isolate themselves in the past two weeks, bringing the total since August 18 to 430, MMSD numbers show.

Madison West had by far the highest number of quarantined individuals with 146 total, surpassing the next highest school, Madison East, by more than 100 people.

