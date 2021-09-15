Advertisement

Microsoft to let you ditch passwords for good

Microsoft announced users can eliminate password logins for its services.
Microsoft announced users can eliminate password logins for its services.(Microsoft)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDMOND, Wash. (WMTV) - Microsoft will soon let users do away with their passwords when logging into its services like Office or Outlook, but that doesn’t mean just anyone will be able to access their accounts. In fact, the software giant believes the change will make them more secure.

In a blog post Tuesday, the company’s Vice President for Security, Compliance, and Identity Vasu Jakkal explained that its research showed how much people disliked passwords, especially the more complex ones that would prevent hackers from gaining access quickly or through social engineering.

“In a recent Microsoft Twitter poll, one in five people reported they would rather accidentally “reply all”—which can be monumentally embarrassing—than reset a password,” he said, adding that Microsoft’s stated mission – and a goal of other tech companies – is to eliminate the need for them.

Now, users will be allowed to remove passwords from their Microsoft accounts altogether, eliminating a possible point of entry for attackers. To login into accounts like Outlook, OneDrive, Family Safety, etc., people can instead use the company’s Authenticator app, a security key, verification code sent to their phone, or Windows Hello, which uses facial recognition or fingerprint scans to confirm identities.

Windows Hello has been available for logging into computers running the OS for years now.

Turning off passwords can be done by logging into a Microsoft Account, going to Advanced Security Options, then clicking on Additional Security Options. Next, users will need to select Passwordless Account and click Turn On.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Pope Francis speaks with journalists on board an Alitalia aircraft enroute from Bratislava back...
Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up
The proposed settlements would bring the fund for abuse claimants to almost $1.9 billion.
Fund for Boy Scouts sex abuse victims grows to nearly $1.9 billion with tentative settlement
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is among those speaking out about failures in the Larry Nassar case.
Simone Biles talks about failures to protect gymnasts from abuse
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles, other gymnasts tell Congress ‘enough is enough’ after Nassar abuse