Milwaukee Bucks announce Lisa Byington as team’s new TV play-by-play announcer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Lisa Byington is the team’s new television play-by-play announcer for games on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Byington becomes the first female full-time play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team.

“I am honored, humbled, and beyond excited for this opportunity and to get this started!” she announced on her Twitter page.

“We are so excited to welcome Lisa to the Bucks family and to bring such a talented play-by-play announcer to our broadcast team,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Lisa’s extensive television broadcasting background, including her play-by-play work for high-level NCAA basketball on several national networks, makes her the perfect choice to take on this major role. While we appreciate the significance of selecting Lisa, and we celebrate this historic moment, Lisa earned this position based on her extraordinary skills and experience. We look forward to Lisa becoming the voice of the Bucks.”

This past March, Byington became the first female play-by-play voice to work the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as she called First Round games for CBS and Turner Sports. More recently, Byington worked the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo for NBC Sports as a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on FOX in 2019. From 2017-19, Byington worked as a sideline reporter for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on CBS and Turner Sports, and she also has experience doing play-by-play for NBA and WNBA games.

