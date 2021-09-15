Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in I-39/90 wreck in Janesville

A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has confirmed a motorcycle rider died in a rush hour wreck Wednesday morning at an I-39/90 interchange in Janesville.

According to an initial release, witnesses told investigators the rider was heading north around 8 a.m. and went to exit onto Hwy. 14. After starting to exit, the rider reportedly swerved back towards the interstate, seemingly intending to stay on I-39/90, and struck a crash barrier while switching lanes.

The rider lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, witnesses said. The individual, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-39/90 at Hwy. 14 interchange.
I-39/90 at Hwy. 14 interchange.(WisDOT)

The wreck closed the exit ramp from the interstate onto Hwy. 14.

