Motorcyclist killed in I-39/90 wreck in Janesville
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has confirmed a motorcycle rider died in a rush hour wreck Wednesday morning at an I-39/90 interchange in Janesville.
According to an initial release, witnesses told investigators the rider was heading north around 8 a.m. and went to exit onto Hwy. 14. After starting to exit, the rider reportedly swerved back towards the interstate, seemingly intending to stay on I-39/90, and struck a crash barrier while switching lanes.
The rider lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, witnesses said. The individual, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck closed the exit ramp from the interstate onto Hwy. 14.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.