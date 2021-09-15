Advertisement

Multiple agenices respond to Deerfield farm fire

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a fire on a farm in the Township of Deerfield Wednesday afternoon.

Dane Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a fire on the 300 block of Heiman Lane.

Deerfield, Cambridge, Stoughton, Marhsall, Cottage Grove and Lake Mills Fire Departments are currently responding to the scene.

Dispatch did not have information on how the fire was started or if anyone is injured.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour
Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Nearly 400 Afghan refugees slated to resettle in Wisconsin
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
Vaccination Gap: Unvaccinated Wisconsinites COVID-19 risk compared to vaccinated rises further
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe