Multiple agenices respond to Deerfield farm fire

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a fire on a farm in the Township of Deerfield Wednesday afternoon.

Dane Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a fire on the 300 block of Heiman Lane.

Deerfield, Cambridge, Stoughton, Marhsall, Cottage Grove and Lake Mills Fire Departments are currently responding to the scene.

Dispatch did not have information on how the fire was started or if anyone is injured.

