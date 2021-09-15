Advertisement

Nearly 400 Afghan refugees slated to resettle in Wisconsin

Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2021, as part of the #OperationAlliesWelcome effort. Clothing donations come from all around, including the local community, and are given to Afghan evacuees as many arrive with only one set of clothing.(Spc. Rhianna Ballenger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 Afghan refugees are slated resettle in Wisconsin, according to State Department data obtained by The Associated Press.

The Biden administration has begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

Fort McCoy is temporarily housing 8,000 people.

California is projected to take more arrivals than any other -- more than 5,200 people.

Alabama is slated to welcome 10, according to U.S. officials. Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming as well as the District of Columbia are not slated to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Loose zebras found near Seymour by the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office
Outagamie County officials release 911 call regarding zebras running loose in Seymour
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
Vaccination Gap: Unvaccinated Wisconsinites COVID-19 risk compared to vaccinated rises further
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Multiple agenices respond to Deerfield farm fire