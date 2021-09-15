Over 180 Dane Co. nonprofits receive $5 million in COVID-19 relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost $5 million in COVID-19 relief was awarded to 183 Dane County nonprofits Tuesday to help them recover from the pandemic, the Madison Community Foundation announced.

The grants will help organizations with any losses or increased expenses because of the pandemic. Grants range from $2,500 to $50,000.

Tom Linfield, Vice President of Community Impact at MCF, explained that he and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi saw a range of organizations apply for the grants.

“From providing support to children and youth to working in the arts, offering health and human services or fulfilling basic needs, providing sports and recreation to protecting the environment, these organizations are working to provide opportunities and support for the people of Dane County,” said Linfield.

Officials noted that two-thirds of nonprofits reported that their budgets shrunk in 2020, while 34% had to furlough their staff. Nearly half of the organizations also ended the year with a budget deficit ranging up to $2.3 million.

A full list of recipients can be found on Dane County’s website.

