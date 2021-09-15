Advertisement

US Soccer says it has offered men, women identical contracts

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against...
U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against Jamaica during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation says it has offered identical contract proposals to the players’ associations for the men’s and women’s national teams.

The governing body said it would refuse to agree to a deal in which World Cup prize money is not equalized. The unions for the men and women are separate.

Under federal labor law, they have no obligation to bargain jointly or to agree to similar terms. The men’s contract expired in December 2018.

The women’s agreement runs through this December.

