Victims identified in fatal Monroe Co. I-90 crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the two people killed Monday night when their station wagon collided with a tractor-trailer on I-90, in Monroe Co., and caught fire.

In an update from the Wisconsin State Patrol Wednesday, it states 24-year-old Jace Scholler and 27-year-old Hannah Hood were both killed in the crash.

A semi had broken down and was stopped along the shoulder of the interstate, near mile marker 26.5, outside of Sparta, according to authorities.

Investigators determined the Subaru Outback station wagon did not have its lights activated when it collided with the semi around 10 p.m. They found that the wagon went under the vehicle’s trailer and then caught fire.

Both people in the Subaru died in the collision, WSP reported. Authorities did not indicate if the 30-year-old driver of the semi had been hurt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

The crash shut down the interstate overnight.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.