Advertisement

Victims identified in fatal Monroe Co. I-90 crash

The wreck remains under investigation.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the two people killed Monday night when their station wagon collided with a tractor-trailer on I-90, in Monroe Co., and caught fire.

In an update from the Wisconsin State Patrol Wednesday, it states 24-year-old Jace Scholler and 27-year-old Hannah Hood were both killed in the crash.

A semi had broken down and was stopped along the shoulder of the interstate, near mile marker 26.5, outside of Sparta, according to authorities.

Investigators determined the Subaru Outback station wagon did not have its lights activated when it collided with the semi around 10 p.m. They found that the wagon went under the vehicle’s trailer and then caught fire.

Both people in the Subaru died in the collision, WSP reported. Authorities did not indicate if the 30-year-old driver of the semi had been hurt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

The crash shut down the interstate overnight.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Parker High School
Janesville PD: 5 Parker HS students arrested after fight, soft lockdown ends
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Madison man pleads guilty to entering US Capitol on Jan. 6
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Fred Prehn
Judge won’t let lawmakers, hunters join DNR board lawsuit