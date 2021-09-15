Warming Trend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control through the end of the week giving us just beautiful weather conditions. Clear skies and calm conditions tonight will allow for overnight lows to dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Patchy fog in valleys can’t be ruled out. On Thursday, winds shift a bit more southerly. This, in combination with sunny skies, will boost temperatures to around 80 degrees. Clear Thursday night and down into the middle and upper 50s. Early sunshine Friday will get us into the lower 80s.

Our next weathermaker arrives Friday afternoon and evening through midday Saturday. This will bring scattered showers and storms, mainly Friday night. A lof of the active weather should be out of here early Saturday with decreasing afternoon clouds. Highs will be into the lower 80s.

Sunshine and calm conditions return Sunday through early next week. This will bring unseasonably warm, hot, conditions with highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Next chance of rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

