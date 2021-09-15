Advertisement

What’s next for Afghan refugees? Senior U.S. officials give latest on resettlement

Welcome.US launched Tuesday, senior U.S. government officials, said, as part of Operation...
Welcome.US launched Tuesday, senior U.S. government officials, said, as part of Operation Allies Welcome.(Welcome.US)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senior U.S. government officials confirmed six cases of measles among Afghan refugees who have recently arrived, among other updates in a briefing on Operation Allies Welcome Tuesday.

MEASLES CASES

U.S.-bound flights of Afghan refugees are currently on pause, U.S. officials said, as a precautionary measure against measles.

Separately, health and military officials have said five of the cases are in Virginia, whereas one has been confirmed in Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy.

Federal officials said they will vaccinate refugees in preparation for resettlement. The measles vaccine, among others, is a condition of entry.

RESETTLEMENT AND NEXT STEPS

While officials did not state specifically where the Afghan refugees will go, they said how many are sent to a location depends on factors like housing, job opportunities and community capacity. Family reunification, they said, is priority.

NATIONAL SECURITY

Federal officials said no one has entered the U.S. that is of concern.

They also explained a two-part vetting process, which begins overseas. That’s where more than 200 officials have been deployed to capture biometric data and review information across multiple government databases. When the plane lands, customs officials then do the second level of screening.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Officials noted the outpour of national support for Operation Allies Welcome.

They said more information on how to help can be found on the Welcome.US website, which launched Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols

Latest News

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccination among those pregnant, breastfeeding
Over 180 Dane Co. nonprofits receive $5 million in COVID-19 relief
Madison Night Market expands this week
Local nursing home officials say a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members could...
Nursing home COVID-19 concerns amid federal vaccine requirement for staff