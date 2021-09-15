Advertisement

Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election clerks are reacting with a mixture of concern and confusion to the first inquiry made by a special investigator hired by Republicans to examine how the 2020 presidential election was run in the battleground state.

Based on an Associated Press survey of all 72 county election clerks, the Monday email from the lead investigator landed in the junk folders of at least seven counties, wasn’t received by at least 11 others and several that did get it flagged it as a security risk.

The confusion is just the latest twist in Wisconsin where conservatives, encouraged by Trump, are ordering investigations into the 2020 election narrowly won by President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns of fake vaccine cards against state and federal law
