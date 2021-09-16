9 in 10 Wisconsin hospital beds full, highest yet recorded during COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hospital beds in Wisconsin are filled up to the highest level they’ve been at Thursday than has ever been reported on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, the Department of Health Services’ data show 90.6% of hospital beds are in use. About 93.3% of ICU beds across the state are currently occupied.

The dashboard does note though that the average number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is currently just under half of what it was when COVID-19 hospitalizations were at their peak.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin is currently at 1,048, but it was at 2,155 in mid-November. Around 87.4% of hospital beds were occupied during that time, meaning hospitals are more full now than they were at COVID-19′s peak here.

COVID-19 cases reached near record-setting levels Thursday. It’s the second day in a row Thursday where daily COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have exceeded 3,000.

State health officials confirmed 3,436 new cases Thursday, just two fewer than what was reported the day before.

The seven-day average however jumped up significantly, crossing the 2,000 threshold. That metric is now at 2,110, which is the first time its crossed into the 2,000 range since mid-January.

DSH notes 690,537 people have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Fifteen people have died of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Dane Co.

Dane County health officials noted Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations have increased over the past seven weeks.

Public Health Madison and Dane County posted on Twitter that the average number of COVID-19 vaccinations per day has grown by 39%, from an average of 480 doses per day to 668 per day.

We’re picking up the pace when it comes to vaccinations in Dane County:



🔹Current average: 668 doses/day

🔹Seven weeks ago: 480 doses/day

🔼39% increase



Sign up for your shot today:https://t.co/0PGBQolgVS pic.twitter.com/249LpZcVlu — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 16, 2021

In Dane County, just over 73% of people have received at least their first dose and over 70% have completed their vaccine series. In the state as a whole, 56% of residents have gotten their first shot and 52.7% have completed their series.

So far this week, DHS reports 26,818 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.