Ala. woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on school bus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WMTV/WBRC) - An Alabama mother was arrested after she allegedly boarded a school bus and got into an fight with an 11-year-old student.

Authorities told NBC15 News’ sister-station WBRC that Nannatt Waldrop got onto the bus Tuesday morning to confront the child, whom she suspected of bullying her child.

The Superintendent of Jefferson Co. (Ala.) Schools, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, released a statement calling Waldrop’s alleged actions “unacceptable” and saying that “it will not be tolerated.”

“While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me,” he continued. “At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students.”

Gonsoulin did note that adults who are not school employees are not allowed on the buses and administrators are reviewing the specifics of the situation.

