Brewers, Madison company donate service dog to U.S. Army veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army veteran recently received a new service dog to help him as he continues to recover from returning to civilian life, thanks to a donation from the Milwaukee Brewers and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

The Brewers and the Madison company partnered to give a Golden Retriever named Willard to Veteran Andrew Sievila.

Sievila explained that he was medically discharged from service in 2015 and diagnosed with PTSD, following a career in the Army starting in 2004 and being in Iraq from 2006-07. He first served as an infantryman, then was commissioned as a second lieutenant before switching careers to become a scout platoon leader.

Since returning home, Sievila said he has had feelings of isolation and depression. However, meeting Willard has changed that.

“Willard definitely brings up a lot of peace and joy to my life,” Sievila said. “He’s adorable and very friendly. He keeps me calm and the anger and the irritability that I was experiencing before just hasn’t been there like it used to be, and that brings me a lot of hope for the future. The bond that he and I have already started to develop has been wonderful.”

The donation of Willard was part of the American Warrior Initiative, which gives service dogs to active military members and veterans.

Brewers Pitcher Brandon Woodruff also invited Sievila to throw the first pitch at the Brewers-Cubs game on Sunday at American Family Field.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.